NewsVideos

India-China Commander Meeting: Talks on withdrawal of troops from LAC

The 16th round of commander-level meeting between India and China is going to be held today on the issue of tension in Ladakh. In the meeting, pressure can be made to remove soldiers from India. There will be talks on the withdrawal of troops from the LAC.

|Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 12:40 PM IST
The 16th round of commander-level meeting between India and China is going to be held today on the issue of tension in Ladakh. In the meeting, pressure can be made to remove soldiers from India. There will be talks on the withdrawal of troops from the LAC.

All Videos

Hindus targeted in Bangladesh's Narel district
7:45
Hindus targeted in Bangladesh's Narel district
Suspicious drone made to return to Pakistan
1:45
Suspicious drone made to return to Pakistan
India-China Commander Meeting in progress
3:54
India-China Commander Meeting in progress
Ukraine's cargo plane crashes in Northern Greece
1:56
Ukraine's cargo plane crashes in Northern Greece
Suspicious drone sighting in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba
2:2
Suspicious drone sighting in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba

Trending Videos

7:45
Hindus targeted in Bangladesh's Narel district
1:45
Suspicious drone made to return to Pakistan
3:54
India-China Commander Meeting in progress
1:56
Ukraine's cargo plane crashes in Northern Greece
2:2
Suspicious drone sighting in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba
india-china meeting,india china meeting,india china meeting today,India-China border,india-china military level talks,India-China,india china border meeting,russia india china fm meeting,india china military meeting,india china high level meeting,india china meeting on ladakh conflict,India-China relationship,14 hours meeting between india and china,India-China tensions,India-China standoff,meeting,satellite images of india china meeting venue,