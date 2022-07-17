India-China Commander Meeting: Talks on withdrawal of troops from LAC

The 16th round of commander-level meeting between India and China is going to be held today on the issue of tension in Ladakh. In the meeting, pressure can be made to remove soldiers from India. There will be talks on the withdrawal of troops from the LAC.

| Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

