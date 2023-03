videoDetails

India-China Conflict: Ma Jia Comments on border dispute, 'Do not want to war with India'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

A big statement of Ambassador Ma Jia, in-charge of the Chinese Embassy regarding the India-China border dispute has come to the fore. Ma Jia says, 'The India-China border dispute is very complex but neither of the two countries wants a confrontation. Nobody wants war'.