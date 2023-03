videoDetails

India-China dispute: Deployment of soldiers increases in Galwan Valley

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 02:34 PM IST

Indian Army has increased its activities on LAC in Ladakh. Indian Army troops deployed on LAC in Ladakh increased their activities. Apart from this, played half marathon and cricket on Pangong Lake. India is watching every action of China.