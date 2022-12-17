NewsVideos
videoDetails

India-China Face Off: Minister BJP leader Kiren Rijiju reaches Tawang, encourages soldiers

|Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 02:48 PM IST
BJP leader Kiren Rijiju reached the site of clash between China and India in Arunachal's Tawang. Encouraged by meeting the soldiers.

All Videos

MVA Protests on large scale in Maharashtra over different issues from border dispute to insult of mahapurush
6:44
MVA Protests on large scale in Maharashtra over different issues from border dispute to insult of mahapurush
BJP furious over Bilawal' Bhutto's controversial statement, protests across the country
8:14
BJP furious over Bilawal' Bhutto's controversial statement, protests across the country
Shraddha Murder Case: Hearing on bail plea of accused Aftab postponed, next hearing to take place on 22nd December
4:55
Shraddha Murder Case: Hearing on bail plea of accused Aftab postponed, next hearing to take place on 22nd December
Know what Anurag Thakur comments on Rahul Gandhi's Controversial remarks
6:46
Know what Anurag Thakur comments on Rahul Gandhi's Controversial remarks
Tawang Clash: BJP retaliates on Congress Leader Rahul's remark on Indian Army
3:1
Tawang Clash: BJP retaliates on Congress Leader Rahul's remark on Indian Army

Trending Videos

6:44
MVA Protests on large scale in Maharashtra over different issues from border dispute to insult of mahapurush
8:14
BJP furious over Bilawal' Bhutto's controversial statement, protests across the country
4:55
Shraddha Murder Case: Hearing on bail plea of accused Aftab postponed, next hearing to take place on 22nd December
6:46
Know what Anurag Thakur comments on Rahul Gandhi's Controversial remarks
3:1
Tawang Clash: BJP retaliates on Congress Leader Rahul's remark on Indian Army
Kiren Rijiju,Tawang,india china clash in tawang,Union Minister Kiren Rijiju,clashes in tawang,kiren rijij reached in tawang,kiren rijiju interview,tawang news,kiren rijiju news,kiren rijiju tawang,kiren rijiju speech,kiren rijiju at tawang,Kiran Rijiju,kiren rijiju tawang visit,kiren rijiju latest news,kiren rijiju on tawang festival,kiren rijiju latest speech,india china tawang,tawang clash,kiren rijiju tawang vsist today,Zee News,clash in tawang,