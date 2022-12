videoDetails

India China Standoff: Farooq Abdullah gives a big statement on China, says, 'Today we have not worn bangles'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 03:16 PM IST

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has given a big statement has amid India-China tension. Farooq Abdullah said, 'Our army is standing in front of China. In 1962, India-China used to be brothers. The old days are gone. Today we have not worn bangles.'