India is moving fast on the path of becoming a major defence exporter, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University in Aligarh. Speaking on the occasion, he appreciated the work of Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh. He said that good work has been done for women's safety in UP. Speaking further, PM Modi said that India is moving fast on the path of becoming a major defence exporter.