India on High Alert as H3N2 Virus enters Gujarat

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

H3N2 virus death: The first case of death due to H3N2 influenza virus has been reported in Gujarat and a 58-year-old woman from Vadodara died during treatment at Sayaji Hospital, who was a patient of hypertension.