videoDetails

India Records 188 New Cases of Corona in last 24 hours, Active Case Rises to 2554

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 03:31 PM IST

India Records surge in Corona Cases in last 24 hours.188 new cases of corona have been reported. The total number of active patients in the country has increased to 2554. Know in detail the current situation of Corona in India.