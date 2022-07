India reports second case of Monkeypox

Concern about monkeypox is increasing in India. The country's second monkeypox case has come to light from Kerala. In view of the increasing case, the government has also become alert.

| Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 08:42 PM IST

