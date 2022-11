India Russia Relation: Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov says, 'Nothing more than friendship..'

| Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 09:03 AM IST

The completion of 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries India and Russia is being celebrated in 3 metros including Delhi. On Monday, at the inauguration of this program in Delhi, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov made a big statement on the relations between India and Russia. Elipov said that nothing is more important than friendship.