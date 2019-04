India’s oldest voter Shyam Saran Negi ready to vote again at the age of 102 years

India’s first voter, 102-year-old Shyam Saran Negi, is all set to vote again. He feels proud that he has voted in every general election since 1951. At the age of 102, he is very excited to vote again in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election. The voting for four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh will be held on May 19.