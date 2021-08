India@75: Was it a big mistake not to make Vallabhbhai Patel the Prime Minister of India?

India is celebrating the 75th year of its independence. During this, India saw many such occasions on which we are proud even today, but there were many such mistakes in this journey that force us to think. One of the similar mistakes can also be said about Vallabhbhai Patel, where the question is whether it was a big mistake not to make Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel the Prime Minister of India?