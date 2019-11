#IndiaKaDNA: Devendra Fadnavis will be Maharashtra CM says Prakash Javadekar

Amid the ongoing tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, at Zee News' India Ka DNA Conclave on Friday said that Devendra Fadnavis will indeed by the Chief Minister of the state, but on being asked when will the parties reach an outcome, he said that it "will take time." He also categorically stated that BJP will form the government with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.