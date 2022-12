videoDetails

Indian Air Force alert on LAC and LOC after skirmish in 'Tawang'

| Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 05:01 PM IST

After the skirmish in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian Air Force has demonstrated power on the LAC. The Indian Army is keeping a close watch on both the fronts. The army is fully prepared at both LOC and LAC.