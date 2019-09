Indian envoy meets Kulbhushan Jadhav at an unknown location in Pakistan

A day after Pakistan offered India consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, India on Monday accepted Pakistan's offer. India's Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan Gaurav Ahluwalia reaches an unknown location in Pakistan to meet Kulbhushan Jadhav. Incidentally, India has been seeking consular access for him for the last three years. Watch this video to know more.