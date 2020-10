Indian hypersonic cruise missile system, double the speed of BrahMos, possible in 4-5 years: DRDO

In a major boost for India`s missile strike capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has said that it can develop a complete hypersonic cruise missile system in the next four to five years which will have the capability to strike its targets at speeds at least double than that of world's present fastest BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.