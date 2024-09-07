videoDetails

Brij Bhushan attacks Congress over Candidate List for Haryana Election

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 07, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

Brij Bhushan Singh on Vinesh Phogat: Congress has released the list for Haryana elections 2024. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has made a big attack on Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joining Congress. The names of a total of 31 candidates are included in the Congress list. Vinesh Phogat has also got a chance in the list. Vinesh Phogat will also contest from Julana. So the name of former CM Bhupendra Hooda is also included in the list.