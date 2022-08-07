NewsVideos

Indian women's hockey team created history by defeating New Zealand

The Indian women's hockey team won a medal in the Commonwealth Games after 16 years. India got bronze medal in women's hockey. The Indian women's team performed well in this match, defeating New Zealand 2-1 in the penalty shootout.

|Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 04:48 PM IST
The Indian women's hockey team won a medal in the Commonwealth Games after 16 years. India got bronze medal in women's hockey. The Indian women's team performed well in this match, defeating New Zealand 2-1 in the penalty shootout.

All Videos

India created history in triple jump, won gold and silver medals
7:8
India created history in triple jump, won gold and silver medals
After Sri Lanka, the situation in Bangladesh is deteriorating.
3:15
After Sri Lanka, the situation in Bangladesh is deteriorating.
Savita Punia's exclusive conversation with Zee News
1:28
Savita Punia's exclusive conversation with Zee News
Commonwealth Games 2022: PV Sindhu made it to the final
0:41
Commonwealth Games 2022: PV Sindhu made it to the final
India's glory in boxing; won two gold
9:9
India's glory in boxing; won two gold

Trending Videos

7:8
India created history in triple jump, won gold and silver medals
3:15
After Sri Lanka, the situation in Bangladesh is deteriorating.
1:28
Savita Punia's exclusive conversation with Zee News
0:41
Commonwealth Games 2022: PV Sindhu made it to the final
9:9
India's glory in boxing; won two gold
India got bronze medal in women's hockey,Bronze medal,Indian women's hockey team,india women hockey lost bronze medal,indian women hockey team won bronze medal,women's hockey bronze medal match,bronze medal for women's hockey team,Indian Women Hockey,bronze medal for women hockey team,Indian women hockey team,India Hockey,India Women's Hockey Team,indian women hockey bronze medal,Indian hockey team,Commonwealth Games 2022,