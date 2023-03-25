NewsVideos
videoDetails

India's daughter creates history in world boxing championship

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 08:14 PM IST
India's daughter has created history in world boxing champion. Boxer Neetu Ghanghas defeated Mongolian boxer in the final.

All Videos

Afghanistan Beats Pakistan For First Time In T20I Cricket Series
Afghanistan Beats Pakistan For First Time In T20I Cricket Series
IPL 2023: DC SWOT Analysis – Strengths, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats
IPL 2023: DC SWOT Analysis – Strengths, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats
Karnataka: PM Modi's big attack on Congress
3:11
Karnataka: PM Modi's big attack on Congress
FIR lodged against Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri in Rajasthan
3:8
FIR lodged against Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri in Rajasthan
Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah reaches at stronghold of Naxalites
4:18
Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah reaches at stronghold of Naxalites

Trending Videos

Afghanistan Beats Pakistan For First Time In T20I Cricket Series
IPL 2023: DC SWOT Analysis – Strengths, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats
3:11
Karnataka: PM Modi's big attack on Congress
3:8
FIR lodged against Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri in Rajasthan
4:18
Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah reaches at stronghold of Naxalites
Breaking News,womens world boxing championship 2023,boxing highlights,womens world boxing championship,Women's World Boxing Championship,boxing womens world championships,world champion womens boxing,iba world boxing championship,boxing 2023,premier boxing champions,World Series of Boxing,Ultimate Fighting Championship,iba boxing championship,iba youth boxing championship,boxing news,pinoy boxing latest fight 2021,showtime boxing,boxing era,boxing fights,