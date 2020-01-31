India's forex reserve above historic level of 450 billion dollars, says President Kovind

Budget session of Parliament began on January 31, 2020, and its first segment will continue till February 11, 2020. The Economic Survey 2019-20 will be presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after President Ram Nath Kovind's address. She will also present Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha on February 1 at 11 am. President Kovind started his speech in the Central Hall of Parliament at 11 am. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will also chair a meeting of floor leaders of Rajya Sabha at his residence today.