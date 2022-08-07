India's glory in boxing; won two gold

It is raining medals in the Commonwealth Games on Sunday. Indian boxer Nitu Ghangas won the gold medal by defeating England's Reszatan Demi Jade 5-0. Apart from Nitu Ganghas, Indian boxer Amit Panghal won the gold medal by defeating McDonald Kieran of England 5-0.

| Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 05:18 PM IST

