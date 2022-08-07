NewsVideos

India's glory in boxing; won two gold

It is raining medals in the Commonwealth Games on Sunday. Indian boxer Nitu Ghangas won the gold medal by defeating England's Reszatan Demi Jade 5-0. Apart from Nitu Ganghas, Indian boxer Amit Panghal won the gold medal by defeating McDonald Kieran of England 5-0.

|Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 05:18 PM IST
It is raining medals in the Commonwealth Games on Sunday. Indian boxer Nitu Ghangas won the gold medal by defeating England's Reszatan Demi Jade 5-0. Apart from Nitu Ganghas, Indian boxer Amit Panghal won the gold medal by defeating McDonald Kieran of England 5-0.

All Videos

India created history in triple jump, won gold and silver medals
7:8
India created history in triple jump, won gold and silver medals
After Sri Lanka, the situation in Bangladesh is deteriorating.
3:15
After Sri Lanka, the situation in Bangladesh is deteriorating.
Savita Punia's exclusive conversation with Zee News
1:28
Savita Punia's exclusive conversation with Zee News
Commonwealth Games 2022: PV Sindhu made it to the final
0:41
Commonwealth Games 2022: PV Sindhu made it to the final
BJP targets Ashok Gehlot for his statement of rape
6:37
BJP targets Ashok Gehlot for his statement of rape

Trending Videos

7:8
India created history in triple jump, won gold and silver medals
3:15
After Sri Lanka, the situation in Bangladesh is deteriorating.
1:28
Savita Punia's exclusive conversation with Zee News
0:41
Commonwealth Games 2022: PV Sindhu made it to the final
6:37
BJP targets Ashok Gehlot for his statement of rape
Amit Panghal won gold,Neetu Ganghas,neetu ghanghas won gold,Nitu Ghanghas,neetu ghanghas win gold,neetu ghanghas win gold cwg,neetu ganghas gold medal,neetu ghanghas win gold cwg 2022,boxing neetu ganghas gold medal,neetu ganghas gold medal in boxing,neetu ghangas gold medal,nitu ghanghas boxer,nitu ganghas gold,nitu ghanghas gold,Neetu Ganghas,nitu ghanghas win gold medals in commonwealth games in 2022,banghas gold medal,neetu ghanghas,Amit Panghal CWG 2022,