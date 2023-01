videoDetails

India's tremendous victory in U-19 Women's World Cup, BCCI to give a reward of 5 Crores

| Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 09:23 AM IST

Indian women's team has achieved a tremendous victory in Under-19 World Cup. The whole country is congratulating them on this occasion. BCCI Secretary Jai Shah tweeted that the winning team and staff will be given a reward of 5 crores.