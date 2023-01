videoDetails

Indigo Airlines Issues Statement On Delhi To Patna Flight Ruckus,says, 'There was no dispute in the plane'

| Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 03:05 PM IST

Ruckus was reported in Indigo flight coming from Delhi to Patna. 3 drunken men molested the air hostess of Indigo flight and also manhandled the captain. Indigo Airline has issued statement on the same and said, 'There was no dispute in the plane.