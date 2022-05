Innocents are being killed in kashmir - Mehbooba Mufti

Terrorists are furious due to the operation being run by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir as terrorists are targeting Kashmiri civilians. TV actress Amreen Bhatt was shot dead by terrorists last night.Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti reached Amreen Bhat's house today. Mehbooba said that innocents are being killed in kashmir.