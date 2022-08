Inquiry committee submitted report in PM security lapse case

The committee headed by Justice Indu Malhotra has submitted its report to the court regarding the lapse in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 01:08 PM IST

