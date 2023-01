videoDetails

INS Vagir joins Indian Navy

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 08:14 PM IST

Today i.e. on the occasion of 23 January, INS Vagir has been inducted into the Navy. There will be further increase in the strength of the Navy through INS Vagir. Vagir is capable of detecting the enemy by going 400 meters deep. India's security has now become even stronger from the sea.