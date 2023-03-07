हिन्दी
INS Vikrant creates tension for Xi-Jinping
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Mar 07, 2023, 09:53 PM IST
India is no longer the only regional naval power. Indian Navy has now become a superpower of international level. Xi-Jinping is heartbroken by the power of INS Vikrant in the sea.
