INS Vikrant creates tension for Xi-Jinping

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 09:53 PM IST
India is no longer the only regional naval power. Indian Navy has now become a superpower of international level. Xi-Jinping is heartbroken by the power of INS Vikrant in the sea.

