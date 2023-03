videoDetails

Interpol removes Mehul Choksi from Red Corner Notice list

| Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 10:31 AM IST

Interpol has taken a big decision regarding Mehul Choksi. In a major action, Interpol has removed the Red Corner Notice against fugitive Mehul Choksi. Mehul's lawyer had appealed regarding this, after which Interpol has taken the decision