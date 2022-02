IPL Mega Auction: These players made a lot of money, this big player did not get any buyer

In the IPL auction, today many players got a lot of money, some big players did not get any buyer, Ishan Kishan was the most expensive player in the auction held today, who was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15 crore 25 lakh, while Deepak Chahar and Sri Lankan player Vanindu Hasaranga has also got a huge amount.