Is AAP's Tahir Hussain involved in the Delhi CAA riots

The role of AAP Corporator Mohammad Tahir Hussain in the Delhi riots is believed to be questionable. He and his supporters are facing charges of killing Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma. Tahir along with his supporters are escaping from the police. From a relative's house, Tahir Hussain has released the video and has declared himself clean. Who is this Tahir Hussain? Tahir is not a known well-known face of Delhi politics. However in the area of ​​Shahdara, Nehru Nagar, Chandbagh in northeast Delhi, he is famous among the Muslims.

Feb 27, 2020, 09:52 AM IST

