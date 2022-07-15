NewsVideos

Is Namaz in the mall is the beginning of the crusade?

Some people offered Namaz at Lulu Mall in Lucknow. The controversy intensified after the video of offering Namaz went viral on social media. On this matter, Hindu organizations have objected and said that in protest against Namaz, we will recite the Sundar Kand.

|Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 04:18 PM IST
Some people offered Namaz at Lulu Mall in Lucknow. The controversy intensified after the video of offering Namaz went viral on social media. On this matter, Hindu organizations have objected and said that in protest against Namaz, we will recite the Sundar Kand.

All Videos

Warehouse wall collapses in Alipore, Delhi ; 5 dead
9:50
Warehouse wall collapses in Alipore, Delhi ; 5 dead
Mother has been written as Ammi and Father as Abbu in a private English medium school in Kota
7:45
Mother has been written as Ammi and Father as Abbu in a private English medium school in Kota
Temple priest in Bharatpur received threat of beheading
6:40
Temple priest in Bharatpur received threat of beheading
Delhi Wall Collapse News: 4 killed in wall collapse in Alipur
1:37
Delhi Wall Collapse News: 4 killed in wall collapse in Alipur
Desh Superfast: Raids to arrest 26 suspects
13:28
Desh Superfast: Raids to arrest 26 suspects

Trending Videos

9:50
Warehouse wall collapses in Alipore, Delhi ; 5 dead
7:45
Mother has been written as Ammi and Father as Abbu in a private English medium school in Kota
6:40
Temple priest in Bharatpur received threat of beheading
1:37
Delhi Wall Collapse News: 4 killed in wall collapse in Alipur
13:28
Desh Superfast: Raids to arrest 26 suspects
namaz controversy lulu mall,namaz controversy,lucknow namaz controversy,lulu mall controversy,lucknow lulu mall controversy,lulu mall controversy live updates,Nupur Sharma controversy,madani speech controversy,love jihad controversy,controversy love jihad,lulu mall namaz row,lulu mall namaz,namaz in lulu mall,lulu mall namaz lucknow,lucknow lulu mall namaz,lulu mall namaj video,lucknow namaz,sunderkand vs namaz,namaaz,Calls,lulu mall crowd,Agenda India Ka,