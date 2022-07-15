Is Namaz in the mall is the beginning of the crusade?

Some people offered Namaz at Lulu Mall in Lucknow. The controversy intensified after the video of offering Namaz went viral on social media. On this matter, Hindu organizations have objected and said that in protest against Namaz, we will recite the Sundar Kand.

| Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 04:18 PM IST

Some people offered Namaz at Lulu Mall in Lucknow. The controversy intensified after the video of offering Namaz went viral on social media. On this matter, Hindu organizations have objected and said that in protest against Namaz, we will recite the Sundar Kand.