ISI Conspiracy: Terror alert in Punjab before PM Modi's visit to Mohali, 10 leaders are on target

The threat of terrorist attack has started looming over Punjab. According to information received from sources, Punjab Police has received an alert from central agencies, in which about 10 politicians of Punjab have been threatened with terrorist attacks.

|Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 12:40 PM IST
The threat of terrorist attack has started looming over Punjab. According to information received from sources, Punjab Police has received an alert from central agencies, in which about 10 politicians of Punjab have been threatened with terrorist attacks.

