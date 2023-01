videoDetails

Jacqueline Fernandez files petition to go abroad in Delhi's Patiala House Court

| Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 03:01 PM IST

Actress Jacqueline Fernandes, implicated in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar money laundering case, has again filed a petition in Delhi's Patiala High Court to go abroad. He has sought permission to visit Dubai between January 27 and January 30.