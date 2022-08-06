Jagdeep Dhankhar will take oath as the Vice President of India on August 11

NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar has won in the Vice Presidential election. He defeated the opposition candidate Margaret Alva by a huge margin. After the declaration of the results of the Vice Presidential election, the veteran leaders of the country have congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar. Shortly after the results were declared, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and congratulated him on the victory.

Aug 06, 2022

