Jairam Ramesh targets PM Modi

Today is 22nd July and on this day in 1947, the tricolor was adopted as the national flag. Due to this, PM Modi made a tweet, after which Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has targets PM Modi

| Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 12:32 PM IST

Today is 22nd July and on this day in 1947, the tricolor was adopted as the national flag. Due to this, PM Modi made a tweet, after which Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has targets PM Modi