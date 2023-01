videoDetails

Jairam Ramesh Makes a Big Statement on Hindenburg's report over Dip in Adani Group Shares

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 03:10 PM IST

All the shares of Adani Group have been falling continuously for the last two days. A big statement of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has come to the fore regarding this. Jairam Ramesh has seriously demanded an inquiry into the entire matter. He said, 'There should be an inquiry regarding Adani Group'.