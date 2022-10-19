NewsVideos

Jaish-e-Mohammed: PM on target of Jaish conspiracy

|Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 03:15 PM IST
NIA has unveiled that JeM was planning to assassinate PM Modi during his Jammu and Kashmir visit in the month of April.

