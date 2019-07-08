'Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill' to be presented in Parliament today

'Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill' to be presented in Parliament today. Under the 1951 Act, the Trustees of the Memorial include: (i) the Prime Minister, as Chairperson, (ii) the President of the Indian National Congress, (iii) the Minister in-charge of Culture, (iv) the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, (v) the Governor of Punjab, (vi) the Chief Minister of Punjab, and (vii) three eminent persons nominated by the central government. The Bill amends this provision to remove the President of the Indian National Congress as a Trustee.