Jammu and Kashmir: 3 militants killed in encounter with security forces

Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Diver village of Tral in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on February 19. The three were identified as Jehangir Rafiq Wani, Raja Umer Maqbool Bhat and Uzair Ahmed Bhat. The module which was earlier with HM had recently joined Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind ( AGuH).