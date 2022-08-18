Jammu and Kashmir: BJP voters will come from outside - Mehbooba Mufti

Now non-local people will also be able to vote in the elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The Returning Officer of the state has announced that those who are not residents of Jammu and Kashmir but are living here due to job or any other reason will also get the right to vote.

| Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 04:37 PM IST

Now non-local people will also be able to vote in the elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The Returning Officer of the state has announced that those who are not residents of Jammu and Kashmir but are living here due to job or any other reason will also get the right to vote.