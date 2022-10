Jammu And Kashmir: DG Jail Killed -- Yasir will tell the full truth of the murder!

| Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 03:05 PM IST

Yasir Ahmed, the main accused in the murder of Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (Prisons) Hemant Kumar Lohia, has been arrested. He was absconding since the murder and the needle of suspicion was also moving towards him.