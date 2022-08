Jammu And Kashmir: Police recovered 10-12 kg IED in Tral

Once again a big terrorist conspiracy was foiled in Jammu and Kashmir. 10-12 kg IED has been recovered from Tral area. Apart from this, terrorists have also carried out grenade attack in Srinagar.

| Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 11:12 AM IST

