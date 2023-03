videoDetails

Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 09:32 AM IST

While addressing the students, Rahul Gandhi said that democracy is in danger in India. In his lecture at Cambridge University, he made a big statement regarding the Pulwama attack. Rahul Gandhi said that about 40 jawans had died in a 'car blast' in Kashmir's Pulwama a few years back.