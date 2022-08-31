Jammu And Kashmir: The country's new parliament will shine with the traditional Kashmiri carpet

Meet the youth of Kashmir who are working day and night to prepare 12 carpets for the new Parliament of the country. These artisans have a dream that not only the country but the whole world should see their art.

