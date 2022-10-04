NewsVideos

Jammu And Kashmir: Trying to burn Hemant Lohia's body after the murder

|Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 11:32 AM IST
Hemant Lohia, Jail DG of Jammu and Kashmir has been murdered by slitting his throat. He was found dead in his house in a bloodied condition late on Monday evening.

