Jammu and Kashmir: Woman shot dead by unidentified terrorists in Pulwama district

In another separate incident, unidentified terrorists shot at two civilians killing a woman and critically injuring a youth in Pulwama district of the state. The incident took place at Narbal village of Kakapora area in the district. The youth has been shifted to Srinagar hospital for treatment. The woman died on her way to the hospital. Watch this video to know more.