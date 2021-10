Jammu & Kashmir: 570 accused detained for attacks on minorities

7 people have been killed in a fresh wave of terror attacks in Srinagar this week. Terrorists gunned down a Kashmiri Pandit pharmacist, a school principal, a teacher, and two others in attacks, dubbed as ‘targetted killings.’ Minorities are being targeted in Kashmir, the Kashmiri Pandits and Sikhs feel they are in danger of being killed.