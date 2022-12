videoDetails

Jammu Kashmir Breaking: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh's big claim, 'All top commanders killed in Kashmir'

| Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 10:50 AM IST

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh has given a big statement. Dilbag Singh has said that all the top commanders in Kashmir have been killed. Most of the districts of Jammu are terror free. ,