Jammu Kashmir BREAKING: Suspicious packet found in bus near Nasri Naka of Ramban, suspected to be IED
Updated:
Nov 25, 2022, 04:11 PM IST
A suspicious packet has been found in a bus near Nasari Naka area of Ramban. It is being suspicioned that the packet contains IED inside it.
