NewsVideos

Jammu & Kashmir: 'It is not acceptable to make outsiders a voter' - Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah is considering taking the issue of making non-local people voters in Jammu and Kashmir to the court. He has also said that giving the right to vote to outsiders will destroy the identity of Jammu and Kashmir.

|Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 09:20 PM IST
Farooq Abdullah is considering taking the issue of making non-local people voters in Jammu and Kashmir to the court. He has also said that giving the right to vote to outsiders will destroy the identity of Jammu and Kashmir.

All Videos

Car rider slaps female toll worker in Rajgarh
1:27
Car rider slaps female toll worker in Rajgarh
Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Why lathi charge instead of employment under Nitish Kumar's government?
36:45
Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Why lathi charge instead of employment under Nitish Kumar's government?
Taal Thok Ke: How many targets of Islamic State?
1H4:26
Taal Thok Ke: How many targets of Islamic State?
Taal Thok Ke: VHP spokesperson Vijay Shankar gives befitting reply to Waris Pathan during debate
9:54
Taal Thok Ke: VHP spokesperson Vijay Shankar gives befitting reply to Waris Pathan during debate
Rajasthan CM Gehlot challenges PM Modi for 2024 elections
1:33
Rajasthan CM Gehlot challenges PM Modi for 2024 elections

Trending Videos

1:27
Car rider slaps female toll worker in Rajgarh
36:45
Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Why lathi charge instead of employment under Nitish Kumar's government?
1H4:26
Taal Thok Ke: How many targets of Islamic State?
9:54
Taal Thok Ke: VHP spokesperson Vijay Shankar gives befitting reply to Waris Pathan during debate
1:33
Rajasthan CM Gehlot challenges PM Modi for 2024 elections
Kashmir,Jammu and Kashmir news,jammu kashmir news,Jammu Kashmir,Jammu and Kashmir special status,latest news in kashmir,industry in jammu and kashmir,land in jammu and kashmir,land reforms in jammu and kashmir,land purchase in jammu and kashmir,how to buy land in jammu and kashmir,all indians can buy land in jammu and kashmir,Jammu and Kashmir delimitation,voting rights in jammu and kashmir,voiting rights for outsiders,Farooq Abdullah,