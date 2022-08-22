Jammu & Kashmir: 'It is not acceptable to make outsiders a voter' - Farooq Abdullah
Farooq Abdullah is considering taking the issue of making non-local people voters in Jammu and Kashmir to the court. He has also said that giving the right to vote to outsiders will destroy the identity of Jammu and Kashmir.
Farooq Abdullah is considering taking the issue of making non-local people voters in Jammu and Kashmir to the court. He has also said that giving the right to vote to outsiders will destroy the identity of Jammu and Kashmir.