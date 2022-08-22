Jammu & Kashmir: 'It is not acceptable to make outsiders a voter' - Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah is considering taking the issue of making non-local people voters in Jammu and Kashmir to the court. He has also said that giving the right to vote to outsiders will destroy the identity of Jammu and Kashmir.

| Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 09:20 PM IST

